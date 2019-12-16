Liam Hemsworth SPOTTED With A New Woman Amid Maddison Brown Hookup!

Published on Dec 16, 2019

Well it looks like Liam Hemsworth's relationship with actress Maddison Brown might already be over, because he was just seen introducing another girl to his parents. Sounds serious!What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and since their heartbreaking split, Miley Cyrus has been very public about her relationships, while Liam Hemsworth has been a little more discreet.Except that one time we saw him out and about with Dynasty star Maddison Brown in October. And these two were showing some serious PDA around New York City. Kissing and holding hands. So we started to ship Liam and Maddison hard core.I loved that they were both Aussie and obviously they are both gorgeous. So we had no reason to believe that these two weren’t still going strong.Until now, because Liam was just spotted taking a BIG relationship step with his possible new girlfriend. Looks like he may be taking a note out of his ex Miley’s book with all these public outings.Miley has been pretty public about her relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, explaining back in October that quote, "I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home ’cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position....I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.”So maybe Liam is leaning into that mentality now too. Who knows.But either way, we’re just happy to see Liam looking so happy since the breakup. When he and Miley first split he was just spotted out and about looking pretty bummed. And nobody likes a sad Liam! We are all about a happy Liam. And it looks like he may be happy with a new lady in his life.According to the Daily Mail, over the weekend Liam was seen introducing Australian model Gabriella Brooks to his parents.Which, I know… BIG step. I know I’ve never introduced someone to my parents in the early stages of a relationship, so either Gabriella and Liam are already going strong, or maybe they are just friends.But the Daily Mail got pics of the whole interaction, so this isn’t just speculation. She was definitely being introduced to the fam, though we don’t know all the details of their relationship. And if you wanna see the pics, Daily Mail has them all. But we got the deets.In the photos Liam, Gabriella, and his parents were grabbing lunch in Byron Bay and everyone was all smilesSeriously it seemed like everyone was glowing.Gabriella was seen sharing a hug with Liam’s mom Leonie and shaking hands with their other family friends who also came along for the lunch.And we don’t know for sure that this was a date situation for Liam and Gabriella, but she was the only person there with him.They have not publicly confirmed a relationship and this meeting was the first time they've even been seen out together.So maybe they are just friends? Jury is still out on this one. It looks like Liam is just living his best, happiest life. But whatever is going on between them certainly seems to be going well if she’s meeting the family.And Gabriella was also recently posting from Bryon Bay on her IG late last month.So who knows how long she’s been there possibly visiting Liam’s family. We know that his brother Chris lives in Byron with his family. And you’re probably starting to wonder, who is Gabriella and what should we know about her if she did happen to be dating Liam?Let’s start with the fact that she’s a successful 21 year old model from Sydney.So yes, another Aussie for Liam. It seems like he is looking for one of his own. And I completely understand that. Maybe he just wants to be home more and closer to family.Another fact you may be interested to know about Gabriella is that she dated the band 1975’s frontman Matthew Healy for four years.Apparently Gabriella and Matthew broke up this past fall.So both she and Liam are coming off long-term relationships and going through recent breakups, so maybe they understand where each other are at during this time.Gabriella also seems to be a dog lover like Liam.So it seems like they have a few things in common so I ship it if these two are happy.But if I had to guess, I don’t think we will be finding out much else about their relationship even if they do go strong because even after the Maddison Brown escapades, Liam hasn’t been super public about his love life.I mean Liam and Maddison weren’t seen out together after that one time in NYC, but I am sure they hung out more.Maddison also recently opened up about why she’s private when it comes to her personal life.





