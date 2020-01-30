KJ Apa Selling Cole Sprouse's Used Personal Items!

Published on Jan 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

The Rock and Kevin Hart. James Franco and Seth Rogan. KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse. These are just a few celebrity bromances that we love and have become the gifts that keep on giving.

What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse have been BFFs since the early days of shooting Riverdale and while they love each other, they also love to roast each other and we can’t get enough of it.Seriously these two never give up an opportunity to troll each other on social media and yesterday was no exception.And brace yourselves because this might be the funniest social moment of 2020 so far.KJ took to his Instagram Story to sell some of Cole's eye masks, or as KJ refers to them, his "under eye suctions/de-puffers.” He even put them on for a sec to demonstrate what they are and it was a weird moment where KJ kind of put Cole's skin on his face. See for yourself. And in case you were wondering if they still worked, well, KJ wanted to show his potential buyers the quality of the product he was selling.And given that they’ve now been on both Cole and KJ’s face, KJ decided to sell them for a somewhat affordable yet profitable price. And apparently, Joe Keery, aka Steve from Stranger Things, bought the eye masks for the low price of $180. And we have to say, we REALLY hope Joe actually gets these eye masks and posts a pic wearing them. Pics or it didn’t happen Joe!But the comments from fellow Riverdale cast members started pouring in on KJs post.And clearly it’s not just KJ and Cole who like to roast each other. The whole cast was getting in on it.Skeet Ulrich who played FP

Honestly, the whole thing was hilarious and brought a smile to my face.But the social media roasting goes both ways for Cole and KJ.Back in September, KJ posted this kind of gross video of himself feeding a fly to a waiting.And we all know that nobody writes a sassy comment quite like Cole Sprouse does and let’s just say he didn’t disappoint with his response to this video.And while KJ may just be a little more private about his love life than Cole, the comment was all in good fun.But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Did you think KJ’s posts selling Cole’s eye masks were as funny as I did? And what is your favorite social media roast between this bromance?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Drew Dorsey and have a great day.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__Drosey

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad