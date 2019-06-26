Round of 16 farewell – FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

Published on Jun 26, 2019

We said goodbye to eight #FIFAWWC teams in the Round of 16. They left us with many special memories.



Hear from Desire Oparanozie (Nigeria), Hayley Raso (Australia), Estelle Johnson (Cameroon), Marta (Brazil), Jennifer Hermoso (Spain), Nichelle Prince (Canada), Yang Li (China PR) and Yuika Sugasawa (Japan) on what their FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 journey has meant to them.



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com