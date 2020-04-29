That Buffon Save | Germany v Italy (Germany 2006)

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Gianluigi Buffon relives the save he made against Lukas Podolski in the iconic 2006 FIFA World Cup™ semi-finals. Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B...#WorldCupAtHome | Germany v Italy (Germany 2006): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qcx4i...#WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v France (Germany 2006): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4f6xL...More from Germany 2006: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlsm0...Relive other iconic #WorldCup matches in full: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Classic #WorldCup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...What makes the #WorldCup so great: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...One to Eleven | The FIFA World Cup Film: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWCFIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading playlists...