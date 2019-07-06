#PlayeroftheMatch

Sofia Jakobsson – Player of the Match – England v Sweden

Published on Jul 6, 2019

Sofia Jakobsson was awarded the #PlayeroftheMatch presented by Visa for her performance against England as Sweden claimed bronze in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ match for third place.

