Published on Jan 18, 2018

The Olympic Winter Games Torino 2006 served as a coming out party for Ted Ligety in his professional career. The 21-year-old stunned the world in the combined alpine skiing event, upsetting the two favorites to give him his first major professional victory. His triumph brought the U.S. its first gold medal in men's alpine skiing in 12 years and gave Ligety his first of two Olympic gold medals.