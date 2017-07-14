Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
This is what Alex Jones' rants would sound like as a Bon Iver song. "Jones Iver" by Nick Lutsko - download the song for free here: http://www.superdeluxe.com/jonesiver
SUBSCRIBE for NEW VIDEOS EVERY DAY - http://sprdlx.co/1jMsrza
STORE: https://store.superdeluxe.com/
FACEBOOK: http://sprdlx.co/1lMtTTs
INSTAGRAM: http://sprdlx.co/1YWKySU
TWITTER: http://sprdlx.co/1YWKHFW
SNAPCHAT: https://www.snapchat.com/add/superdel...
TUMBLR: http://sprdlx.co/1Uk5jaQ
Super Deluxe is an entertainment company committed to amplifying creative voices that live just outside the mainstream.
Subscribe for original shorts, series, animations, and more things that are, as one of our beloved commenters put it, “Always weird to watch but hard to look away.”
Super Deluxe now has an email newsletter that does pretty much what email newsletters are supposed to do. Sign up here: http://www.superdeluxe.com/newsletter
We want to hear from you! Fill out this survey and tell us what you think about Super Deluxe: http://www.superdeluxe.com/survey
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...