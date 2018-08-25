🇮🇶 Iraqi protest against unsafe water in Basra | Al Jazeera English

Published on Aug 25, 2018

People have been protesting in the Iraqi city of Basra after hundreds fell ill after drinking contaminated water.
Iraq's government is investigating what caused this latest outbreak in Iraq's second-largest city.
Residents in oil-rich Basra have been angry over the last few months because of a lack of basic services and failing infrastructure and now what is coming out of their water tanks has brought them back to the streets in protest.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports.


