Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Gebetsmeinungen des Heiligen Vaters für Januar 2018
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
5.6K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
78 views
7
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
8
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 5, 2018
Religiöse Minderheiten in Asien
Category
News & Politics
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus Heilige Messe am Hochfest der Gottesmutter Maria 2018-01-01
- Duration: 1:30:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
669 views
New
1:30:21
Papst Franziskus - Die Reform der Vatikan-Medien
- Duration: 1:31.
Vatican News - Deutsch
961 views
1:31
Papst Franziskus Weihnachtsbotschaft und Segen « Urbi et Orbi »
- Duration: 30:05.
Vatican News - Deutsch
3,903 views
30:05
Papst Franziskus Angelusgebet
- Duration: 16:02.
Vatican News - Deutsch
347 views
New
16:02
Papst Franziskus Christmette 2017-12-24
- Duration: 1:56:53.
Vatican News - Deutsch
2,964 views
1:56:53
Papst Franziskus Angelusgebet
- Duration: 17:33.
Vatican News - Deutsch
404 views
17:33
23.11.2017 - Prayer Celebration for Peace in South Sudan and in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Duration: 1:02:19.
Vatican News - Deutsch
692 views
1:02:19
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
Live now
01.12.2017 - Pope Francis in Bangladesh -Interreligious and Ecumenical Meeting for peace
- Duration: 1:14:36.
Vatican News - Deutsch
654 views
1:14:36
Papst Franziskus Angelus 2017-12-17
- Duration: 17:25.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,784 views
17:25
28.11.2017 - Pope Francis in Myanmar - Meeting with Authorities and civil Society
- Duration: 27:54.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,169 views
27:54
Generalaudienz: Gebet für Jerusalem
- Duration: 1:39.
Vatican News - Deutsch
556 views
1:39
Frühmesse: Die Kraft der Frauen
- Duration: 0:51.
Vatican News - Deutsch
593 views
0:51
Generalaudienz: Keine Ablenkung, bitte!
- Duration: 1:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
956 views
1:21
ANGELUS 08122017
- Duration: 0:51.
Vatican News - Deutsch
280 views
0:51
Gebetsmeinungen des Heiligen Vaters für Dezember 2017
- Duration: 1:27.
Vatican News - Deutsch
873 views
1:27
Das neue Image der vatikanischen Kommunikation
- Duration: 0:51.
Vatican News - Deutsch
741 views
0:51
08.12.2017 - Homage to the Statue of the Immaculate Conception
- Duration: 37:39.
Vatican News - Deutsch
622 views
37:39
Papstreise nach Myanmar: Die Hinreise
- Duration: 1:02.
Vatican News - Deutsch
720 views
1:02
Franziskus nach Polen: Begrüßungszeremonie für die Jugendlichen
- Duration: 2:25:47.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,242 views
2:25:47
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...