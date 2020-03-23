Dua Lipa's New Album LEAKED?!?

Published on Mar 23, 2020

During a time when artists are postponing everything from concerts to album releases, Dua Lipa is doing the exact opposite. She’s releasing her album even sooner than expected!With having to social distance and self quarantine, artists are unable to conduct their full promotional schedules for their albums.



So, what do these promotional schedules typically look like?



Well, most of the time when artists drop an album, they make the rounds to different radio and TV interviews, but that obviously can’t happen because most shows are on hold.







And Dua Lipa is giving the people exactly what they want, new music.



She isn't backing down from COVID-19, despite having to delay her spring tour.



Instead, Dua is planning to release her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, immediately.



The original release date of April 3rd has been moved up to this Friday.



Dua went on Instagram Live and got candid and emotional with her fans about the current state of the world and how she’s been feeling.





