Published on Aug 13, 2018

Germany finished the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage with a perfect record after a 3-2 victory against Haiti at Vannes’s Stade de la Rabine. Laura Freigang opened the scoring from close range, before Kristin Kogel doubled the lead shortly after the break.



