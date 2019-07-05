Where China has the USA beat!

Published on Jul 5, 2019

But not for long!



Two Cheats Hit the Clown T-Shirt! - New Merch, Limited Time Only! - http://everpress.com/advchina



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

Discount code: STAYAWESOME



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

What the hell is ESL?

https://youtu.be/9e0IOkK6RpI



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE

Chinese Tik Tok is funny?

https://youtu.be/bZTefbqFiFQ



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

How to Make Chinese people Comfortable

https://youtu.be/EImQriFEK7I



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za