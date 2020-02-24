BLACKPINK Makes K-Pop History!

Clevver News
4.63M
1,251 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
BLINKS gather round because the ladies of BLACKPINK are continuing to make YouTube history with their debut music video. If you aren’t on board with K Pop by now, then I don’t know what you’re waiting for because the numbers speak for themselves.Groups like BTS, NCT 127, BLACKPINK, and more are all breaking records and making history left and right.But BLACKPINK just did what no other group has done.BLACKPINK officially holds the records as the first K-pop debut music video in history to surpass 800 million views.

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to