BLACKPINK Makes K-Pop History!

Published on Feb 24, 2020

BLINKS gather round because the ladies of BLACKPINK are continuing to make YouTube history with their debut music video. If you aren’t on board with K Pop by now, then I don’t know what you’re waiting for because the numbers speak for themselves.Groups like BTS, NCT 127, BLACKPINK, and more are all breaking records and making history left and right.But BLACKPINK just did what no other group has done.BLACKPINK officially holds the records as the first K-pop debut music video in history to surpass 800 million views.



