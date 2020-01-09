Is TikTok's 'Hype House' Taking Over Team 10 & Clout House?

Published on Jan 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

The Hype House. You may have heard of it, or maybe you’ve seen countless TikToks produced in a master bathroom? So what exactly is it, what is “The Hype House”? Clevver’s got all the inside info you need so sit tight! What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and I feel like all everyone is talking about these days is Tik Tok. I joined TikTok. You can find me @emileennisjr31. Don’t really know what I’m doing on there. Anyway, you really can’t think about Tik Tok without thinking about the members of the Hype House.If you’re a fan of YouTube you are familiar with these content mansions like the Team 10 House and the Clout House. Collab houses are beneficial for these creators for a lot of reasons. Living together means they can create more content and thus gain followers faster. They are also able to be there for each other as they shoot to fame, which isn’t something everyone understands. But now the TikTokers have arrived and there’s no looking back.The Hype House was formed in December by 19 of TikTok’s biggest stars. They introduced themselves with this photoshoot and within minutes #HypeHouse was trending and videos with the Hype House hashtag quickly surpassed 100 million views on TikTok.And the Hype House was the brainchild of TikTokers 17 year old Chase Hudson AKA LilHuddy and 21 year old Thomas Petrou.And Youtuber/technologist Sam Sheffer talked to the New York Times about what he thinks of the Hype House.And content is certainly the focus of the Hype House. While they like to have a good time, they aren’t there to just party or goof off. They are there to work.The house actually has strict rules.According to the New York Times, creators can have friends over but it’s not a party house. If you break something, you have 15 days to replace it. And if you want to be a part of the group, you need to churn out content daily.On Tuesday, Chase and Thomas took to YouTube as ‘The Hype House’ for the very first time to explain what it is, answer fan questions, and go over who’s in and who’s OUT.To be honest, it was extremely informative. So thanks guys.First things first, who lives in the Hype House. While there are 19 members of the group, only four members live there full time. There are several extra rooms for the others to crash in when they are in town, but I’ll let Chase and Thomas explain it to you.

And in case there is any confusion on who exactly is in the Hype House, they went through one by one. And if you missed anyone, don’t fret. Just go look at who the Hype House follows on Instagram and you’ll find all the members.Chase and Thomas also got into talking about how they are currently renting the Hype House, but are hoping to buy a place eventually.And when it comes to the current Hype House, we will be getting an official house tour once all the furniture comes next week. So I know I’m looking forward to that! But one area we don’t need a tour of is THE iconic bathroom because we’ve seen it in enough of their TikToks.Chase and Thomas also revealed who in the house is dating, because I know that’s the tea everyone really wants to know.Oooh a little open ended, I like it! So what does it take to make it on Tik Tok like these kids.Seriously, look at Charli D’Amelio for a second. She’s 15 years old and has grown to over 16 million followers on TikTok since joining last summer, mainly for her dances.The routines spark thousands of copycat Tik Tok dances across the platform, you know, like this one.I learned that dance in less than 5 minutes and there will be no judgment from you guys. I am really proud of my new dancing abilities. If you want more dancing just let me know...I got you.Seriously though, Charli’s first TikTok on her page is only from last May, it’s crazy how quickly your life can change and you can become a HUGE star thanks to the internet.Chase told the New York Times how to become a Tik Tok star.Ok well there you have it.I need to start working on some of my talents apparently! And start making up dances because TikTok has shown me that truly anything can happen overnight.And we can’t wait to see where all these Hype House kids go from here. Let me know down in the comments below.Then be sure to hit that subscribe button right and the bell to get notified everytime we post! When you’re done with that, click right over here for a brand new video and give this video a thumbs up. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr., and I’ll see you next time!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr