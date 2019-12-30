Zac Efron HOSPITALIZED From Deadly Illness!

Published on Dec 30, 2019

While we were all having some holiday fun with our family and friends, Zac Efron was in the hospital! The actor got sick while filming in Papua New Guinea.



What’s up guys, Im Dani Golub with Clevver News and before we get into the details of this scary story, just know that Zac is totally fine! He told us himself!



The 32 year old actor went straight to social media to address these rumors that he was hospitalized in Papua New Guinea while filming his new Quibi series, “Killing Zac Efron.”



How ironic!



Zac said, “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!



Whew! We’re so glad Zac is alright! But what happened??



Well, the actor didn’t confirm what exactly made him sick, but the Sunday Telegraph had the original report that Zac was so sick he had to be airlifted from Papua New Guinea, to Brisbane, Australia -- that’s about 1500 miles away!



The outlet also reported that Zac had contracted typhoid or a similar bacterial infection, which is potentially a life threatening illness that’s typically transmitted through contaminated food or water.



Now, his reps never confirmed this, but a doctor from the Medical Rescue Group told Entertainment Tonight they DID attend to a U.S. citizen in his 30s who was airlifted and hospitalized for several days. The doctor said the patient returned to the United States on Christmas Eve last week.



While we don’t know the exact details just yet, there’s a good chance we will in the near future. The actor was filming his unscripted show “Killing Zac Efron,” which is all about, well, surviving. Granted, when Quibi announced the show last month, we doubt they meant surviving a deadly illness...



The press release said Zac would be spending 21 days off the grid in remote locations with quote, “nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive."



Zac said, "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"



Well, a bacterial infection is certainly unexpected! But honestly, the unexpected, and even dangerous, is right up Zac’s alley!



Earlier this year, the adventure seeker suffered a major injury while filming his YouTube series, “Off The Grid.” He tore his ACL while skiing in Utah.



Yeah, that looked nasty! Zac went into more detail about what happened while visiting Ellen back in April.



The accident was so bad that Zac actually needed surgery,



And he documented his entire recovery process on Youtube taking his fans inside his physical therapy sessions. Zac looked like he was in a ton of pain during the workouts, but he put on a brave face for the camera.



But you know what? All the hard work paid off and by June, Zac and his buddies, including his brother Dylan Efron, were off on a hiking, fishing, and four-wheeling adventure in Mammoth Lake California.



Zac also resumed his intense YouTube series, “Gym Time,” and honestly, if you didn’t already know, you’d probably never guess the workout junkie suffered a torn major injury earlier this year.



Zac absolutely crushed an NFL level workout with Pittsburgh wide receiver, Juju Smith- Schuster.



And he even brushed up on his dancing skills on “Gym Time” with actress and Youtuber, Liza Koshy.



Good to know Zac’s still got those epic High School Musical moves! Such a classic.



As for Zac’s upcoming adventure show for Quibi, it’s bound to be full of adventure. The actor has been spotted all over the PNG the last few weeks. He was photographed with his tour guide down the Sepik River, which is the longest river on the island.



He also reportedly visited a Yucatan village and witnessed a traditional skin cutting ceremony.



So it sounds like there’s quite a few reasons to tune into “Killing Zac Efron!” And of course to know what really happened with his mysterious illness and hospitalization. Do you think they’ll add it in the show?



