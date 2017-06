Published on Jun 4, 2017

Iraqi singer and poet tells how the Iraq football campaign in Athens 2004 - including beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese team - united a nation in troubled times.



Discover the Olympic moments that stars from around the world can't forget: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5