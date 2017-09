Published on Jul 20, 2017

Ken O'Keefe has given us an extended dramatic update on his health, girlfriend, & travels. We are glad we got such a detailed account. However, we haven't got any update on the World Citizen mission and the $100K he took in donations. Well, let's just all donate more to Ken's new Patreon account to get more travel stories! Who cares after all - Ken can do no wrong!