BLACKPINK Launching Fashion Line & Major Global Project?!?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa may have a new clothing line in the works thanks to recent trademark filing, but fans have reservations as they worry this could hurt her career!



What’s up? It’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and Rihanna ventured into cosmetics with Fenty Beauty, Beyonce got into fashion with IVY Park, and Ariana Grande has dabbled in fragrances with multiple perfumes.



So it’s no secret that artists often expand their brand beyond their musical talents into various other ventures.



And the latest to possibly expand her resume is Lisa from Blackpink.



The Pop Hub just reported that a new trademark filing was discovered that registered iterations of Lisa’s birth name for merchandising labels.



So clearly this is enough of a reason to get excited. The girls of Blackpink are fashion icons, so to get a clothing line from Lisa would be a dream for fans.



But while the prospect of a Lisa fashion line may seem great at first, BLINKS were a little bit worried about the trademark filing, because it appears that Lisa did not complete the request herself.



Instead, it was BLACKPINK’s management company YG Entertainment that seems to have taken the lead on registering her name as a brand.



YG’s registration of her birth name, as opposed to her stage name, has some fans feeling uneasy, with good reason.



Fans have taken to Twitter to express that, if Lisa no longer owns the legal rights to her name for merchandising purposes, she may have trouble trying to produce her own work in the future.



This could be a real problem for her if BLACKPINK decides to not renew their contract with YG, which is something fans have been urging the group to do since late last year when YG pushed back their highly anticipated comeback.



One fan wrote quote, “hopefully the trademark was completely consensual and lisa has big plans for her own fashion line”



Another wrote quote, “I really hope Lisa had some lawyers on HER side at the table when they decided to trademark her name. Many artists have been manipulated leading to court battles later in their career. I hope everything was done right.”



And other fans defended the management company saying quote, “You can calm yourself. YG doesn't have a history of legal battles with artists that left their company. I'm sure they talked the matter with their artist and their lawyer and family beside them.”



But, if the trademark filing was done with Lisa’s consent and excitement, her move into the fashion world is exciting and definitely shouldn’t come as a surprise to BLINKS.



Last month, BLACKPINK was recognized as global movers and shakers by Adidas’ “Change is a Team Sport” campaign, and all four ladies of BLACKPINK have amazing style.



So if all is well in the BLACKPINK universe and Lisa is just gearing up to take the fashion world by storm, fans, including us are very excited.



One person said quote, “yess!! ive been waiting for lisa's own clothing line ever since!!”



And another said quote, “Can't wait for the day that Lalisa will finally announce that she will open her own clothing store. Her fashion sense is really great so we are all looking forward to this news becoming a reality one day.”



But aside from some of the legal concerns regarding the potential fashion line, what BLINKS really want is new music.



BLACKPINK hasn’t put out any new music since their Kill This Love EP was released in April of 2019.



They followed that EP release with both an epic and historic Coachella performance, but fans are ready to hear what else 2020 has in store for BLACKPINK.



There have been rumors floating around about new music coming, but nothing is official yet.



Do you think Lisa will be dropping her own fashion line? And do you think she's in on it or do you think YG overstepped? Also, when do you think we will actually be getting new music from BLACKPINK?



