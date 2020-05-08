#taiwan #worldhealthorganization #coronavirus

US Demands Corrupt WHO Recognize Taiwan

Published on May 8, 2020

The US is demanding the World Health Organization allow Taiwan to join an important annual meeting, despite China's Complaints. The Chinese Communist Party is calling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Hong Kong protesters a political virus. And the people of Wuhan, China are very happy after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. At least, they're not allowed to say otherwise. That and more on this week's China news headlines.

