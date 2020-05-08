US Demands Corrupt WHO Recognize Taiwan

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 8, 2020
The US is demanding the World Health Organization allow Taiwan to join an important annual meeting, despite China's Complaints. The Chinese Communist Party is calling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Hong Kong protesters a political virus. And the people of Wuhan, China are very happy after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. At least, they're not allowed to say otherwise. That and more on this week's China news headlines.