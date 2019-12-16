Demi Lovato Sings Ariana Grande Karaoke With Nikita Dragun!

Published on Dec 16, 2019

Demi Lovato and Nikita Dragun know how to do a girl’s night out! They broke it down on the karaoke stage to Ariana Grande and it was everything.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have two of the most amazing voices of our time, so when Demi took to the karaoke stage to sing some Ari, I nearly lost it.Demi showed off her vocals singing karaoke of Ariana, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj’s song Bang Bang.One of my personal favorite collabs of all time. And just when you think it couldn’t be any more epic, Demi throws herself into the mix.And alongside Demi was none other than Nikita Dragun who performed Nicki Minaj’s rap portion of the song.And while I was surprised to see these two slaying the stage together, I wasn’t exactly shocked to hear Demi singing this song.It’s not the first time that Demi has sang Ari’s part of Bag Bang.Back in 2014, she performed "Bang Bang" alongside Jessie J at one of her concerts filling in for Ari.After the performance Jessie J wrote quote, "Been wanting to sing with you forever! Tonight was special."And I wasn’t exactly shocked to see Demi singing either.So she wasn’t lying.But I think she was more talking about new music of her own, though I am down to see her sing karaoke with Nikita Dragun every day of the week.Demi has recently alluded to having some more music coming up in the near future.Demi also hinted at new music in November when she shared photos and videos from inside the recording studio.In the stories, she and the Grammy-nominated record producer Warren “Oak” Felder were hard at work.On a soundless video Demi teased us and wrote quote “Wouldn’t y’all like to hear … ” And after her recent “next time you hear from me” post, she later took to her Instagram stories with the same black slate, but wrote quote "don't believe the rumors," with a smiley face emoji underneath.Though no release date has been officially announced for a new song or album, this project that Demi has been teasing will be the first solo music from Demi since she left rehab in November 2018.Her last single, “Sober” came out in June 2018, which was about one month before she overdosed and was hospitalized. And as Demi has been teasing new music, her famous friends have been supporting her in the comments of her teasing posts.And we definitely agree with that. We are ready to hear Demi’s new music as soon as she’s ready to share it with us.But there was one more comment we couldn’t help but notice.Her current romantic interest Austin Wilson also left some hearts in the comment section of Demi’s post.Last month Demi and Austin went Instagram official when Demi shared this pic of him kissing her on the cheek and wrote quote, “my heart.”And just this past weekend they were spotted out together at Disneyland.According to Us Weekly, Demi and Austin held hands as they waited to board the Matterhorn rollercoaster and kept close as they stood in line at Space Mountain.They were both dressed super casually and just seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and staying under the radar.A couple days ago, Austin also shared this pic of he and Demi and just wrote an angel emoji as the caption.And just yesterday he shared this pic and wrote quote, “My girlfriend is hot AF”



So if that isn’t confirmation that these two are officially official, I don’t know what is.



But it’s not 100% clear when Demi and Austin began dating, but they may have grown close after the death of their mutual friend Thomas Trussell III in October. Either way, we are just happy Demi seems so happy and healthy.And we are looking forward to this new music she’s teasing us with!More Demi/Nikita Dragun karaokes will definitely hold us over until then though.But I want to know what you guys think.Were you excited to see Demi and Nikita singing Bang Bang together? What’s your go to karaoke song? And when do you think we will be getting some new music from Demi? I’m hoping for early 2020.But let me know your thoughts down in the comment section.After that, click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.



