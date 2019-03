Published on Mar 26, 2019

The FIFA eClub World Cup 2019 took place on February 09 and 10 in London. French side Dijon FCO claimed the second place after a great performance on both days.



Find more information about the FIFA's eFootball tournaments here: https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/



