Published on Feb 3, 2020

China is tackling the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak by arresting doctors and using drones to yell at old ladies. Sounds about right. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls China the "central threat of our times," as the United Kingdom looks to Huawei to build parts of its 5G network. A bad sign of Brexit Lots of bad ideas all around.



