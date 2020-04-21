#samsmith #stayhome

Sam Smith ADMITS They '100%' Contracted This Illness!

Clevver News
4.67M
774 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#samsmith #stayhome

Sam Smith is yet another celebrity revealing that they feel deep down they contracted Covid-19!

With nearly the entire world in lockdown as we all try to help flatten the curve of the virus, many celebrities have spoken out about testing positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first to announce their diagnosis while traveling abroad in Australia and have thankfully both made a full recovery.

And now, Sam Smith is speaking out after revealing that they also contacted it!


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to