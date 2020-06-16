Mexico70 | The Hurricane! Nicknames of Brazil's 1970 side

Published on Jun 16, 2020

Coming soon from FIFA Films | When The World Watched: Brazil 1970



The Parrot, the Atomic Kick, the Hurricane, the Guard Dog and the King! See which Brazil legends had these nicknames in their 1970 World Cup-winning side.



#WorldCupAtHome | #Mexico70: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...









Follow our #WorldCupAtHome x #Mexico70 playlist on Spotify and celebrate the songs which defined the start of the 1970s: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3iV...



What made Mexico so ’70?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFeL...



Pele | FIFA Classic Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-CS1...



Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuz...



Get your football fill from FIFA:

FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...

FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...