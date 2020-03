Published on Mar 31, 2020

Turkey on Monday announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death cases to 168 among 10,827 infections.

76,981 virus tests were conducted since Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case On March 11.

President Erdogan on Monday said 39 locations across the country are put under quarantine due to the epidemic.

He also urged people to perform personal quarantines to curb the fast spread of the virus.■