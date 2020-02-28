BTS CANCELS Show Due To Widespread Disease!

Published on Feb 28, 2020

As concerns over the worldwide coronavirus spreads artists like BTS have had to cancel some of their upcoming concerts. Luckily though, their fandom supports them no matter what and sees that they are looking out for their fans.



I’m sure you’ve heard by now that coronavirus is spreading and unfortunately it’s impacting things like businesses, schools, and now, even concerts.



According to their mobile fan platform Weverse, BTS has had to cancel several concerts planned in Korea due to the global coronavirus outbreak.



And in case you weren’t aware, South Korea has quickly become a center of infection for the virus which has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide.





