Songify the Olympic Games | SPEECHLESS ft. the Stars of Rio 2016

Published on Dec 19, 2017

Who knew Olympians could sing? The Gregory Brothers turned some of the best moments from the 2016 Olympic Games into an epic song! We can’t wait for more speechless moments from winter athletes at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
 
Thank you to the amazing athletes whose feats and words inspired us: Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, Sanne Wevers, Simone Manuel, Monica Puig, Andre de Grasse, Mo Farah, Kevin Durant, Hui Ruoqi, Casper Ulrich Mortensen and Nino Schurter.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

And thank you to the Gregory Brothers for a great collaboration! Check out their channel: https://www.youtube.com/gregorybrothers"

