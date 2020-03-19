Women's Volleyball Final: China vs. Serbia - Rio 2016 Replay | Throwback Thursday

Published on Mar 19, 2020

Ready for some Volleyball? This week's Throwback Thursday video shows the full replay of the Women's Final between China and Serbia of the 2018 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro - Enjoy!



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com