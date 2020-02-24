Alissa Violet DEFENDS Gigi Hadid Amid Zayn Malik Internet Drama!

Published on Feb 24, 2020

Jake Paul’s weekend debauchery landed him in hot water over when Gigi Hadid came to her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s, defense, which has caused many fans and celebs to take sides, including his own exes.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and happy Monday to everyone but Jake Paul, who is currently in the process of cleaning up his own drunken mess after a wild weekend in Vegas.



So if you were to open your Twitter app at some point during the weekend, you’d have seen that both Gigi Hadid and Jake Paul were trending… weird flex, but here we are.



As confused fans would soon come to find out, Gigi basically ended Jake when both he and Zayn Malik were in Vegas for the highly anticipated Fury vs. Wilder boxing match on Saturday night, when the two apparently crossed paths.



While we’re not exactly sure what went down between Jake and Zayn, we do know that words were definitely exchanged.



Whatever did go down also wasn’t exactly a friendly ‘what’s up mate’ kinda convo, as Jake took to Twitter shortly after the incident to mock Zayn, call him a “little guy”, annnnnd also spell his name completely wrong…. clearly he was never a Directioner.



In a now-deleted tweet, Jake tweeted QUOTE, “Almost had to clap up Zane from One Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him… Zane I know you’re reading this… stop being angry cause you came home alone to your big ass hotel room hahaha.”



At the end of his tweet he added, “Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out “you wanna test me mate” LOL I feel bad for childhood stars.”



Fans were intrigued and confused as to what actually went down to say the least, especially because Zayn is probably the most cool, calm, keep-to-himself type of dude.



Naturally the trash talking didn’t sit well with Zayn’s girlfriend Gigi, so she did what any good S.O would do and CAME. FOR. JAKE. in a matter of minutes.



She responded to his tweet, writing, “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king ‘cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed…”



PRAAIIISSEEE THE GODDESS THAT IS GIGI HADID.



If they didn’t already, the Internet is now stanning Gigi hardcore as many took to Twitter to share the typical “Drag him,” “End him,” “We stan a queen,” responses…



But many also pointed out the fact that Gigi has stood by Zayn’s side for years, like this fan who even included past tweets Gigi has written, saying, “Gigi is so sweet, always stood beside zayn throughout the years. True love is the only definition of their relationship.”



Another fan summed up Zigi in an accurate assumption, saying, “zayn and gigi are like the cool and edgy kids from that you dont want to mess around with.”



Lessons learned: Don’t pick a fight with a couple twice your Hollywood status, because you will be ended.



That said, did you guys expect Jake’s tweet to blow up like it did, and was Gigi’s response warranted or should she have just let it go?



Be sure to share all your thoughts down here in the comments, BUT hang tight because Jake’s ex, Alissa Violet weighed in and this gets good.



This whole situation gained so much attention and made its way around the interwebs so quickly that even Alissa tweeted in support of Gigi…



She responded to Gigi’s tweet with a simple, “Go off sis ily”



Tana Mongeau also posted a cryptic tweet, not exactly aimed directly at Jake, buuuut we’ll just assume she got a kick out of the ridiculousness considering she tweeted a bunch of “hahahaha’s”



I can only imagine these two sitting at home cackling at the fact that Jake once again managed to damage his own name across an entire platform.



Jake clearly felt the backlash as he took to Twitter the next morning regretting what he had done and pulled the classic ‘drunk Twitter finger’ card.



He wrote, “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am a fucking idiot.”



Are you glad Jake came clean and admitted his mistakes, or was his attempt at damage control completely missed?



