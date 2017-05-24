Published on May 24, 2017

» Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.



Starring: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Mandy Patinkin, Daveed Diggs



» Watch the latest from TODAY: http://bit.ly/LatestTODAY



About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series.



Connect with TODAY Online!

Visit TODAY's Website: http://on.today.com/ReadTODAY

Find TODAY on Facebook: http://on.today.com/LikeTODAY

Follow TODAY on Twitter: http://on.today.com/FollowTODAY

Follow TODAY on Google+: http://on.today.com/PlusTODAY

Follow TODAY on Instagram: http://on.today.com/InstaTODAY

Follow TODAY on Pinterest: http://on.today.com/PinTODAY



'WONDER' Official Trailer (2017) - Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson | TODAY