Israel Involved With US "ElectionGuard" Voting Software & 'Iranian Threat' Satellite Images Exposed

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



* * *



Microsoft’s ElectionGuard a Trojan Horse for a Military-Industrial Takeover of US Elections

https://www.mintpressnews.com/microso...



Clint Curtis Computer Programmer Testifies He Coded Computers To Rig Elections

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kelVr...



Satellite Images Raise Questions About Iran Threat, Experts Say

https://www.thedailybeast.com/satelli...



Iraq denies rocket fall near U.S. embassy in Baghdad

https://www.iraqinews.com/iraq-war/ir...

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/201...



New Satellite Photos Reveal "Iran's Land Bridge" Linking Tehran To The Mediterranean

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/28/wo...



Dozen Fighter Jets & Drone Fleet Sent To Counter "Escalating Campaign By Iran"

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...



Iran Army Chief: Saudi Role in Acts of Sabotage in Iraq, UAE

https://geopoliticsalert.com/iran-sau...



Saudi Airstrike Hits Yemen Gas Station, Kills Eight Civilians

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/05/24/s...

https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/s...

https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/s...



The US Army Asked Twitter How Service Has Impacted People. The Answers Were Gut-Wrenching.

https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/th...

https://twitter.com/USArmy/status/113...



