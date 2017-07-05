2017 US National Table Tennis Championships - Day 1 - Table 3

Team USA
2017 US National Table Tennis Championships
Day 1 - Table 3
Men's Round of 64 & 32 through 16, Women's Round of 32 & 16

9:00 AM Men's Singles Round of 64
9:45 AM Men's Singles Round of 64
10:30 AM Men's Singles Round of 32
11:15 AM Men's Singles Round of 32
12:00 PM Junior Girls Singles Semi
12:45 PM Women's Singles Round of 32
2:15 PM Women's Singles Round of 16
3:45 PM Men's Doubles Round of 32
4:30 PM Junior Boys Singles Semi
5:15 PM Men's Doubles Round of 16
6:00 PM Sandpaper Singles Final

July 3-8, 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada

USA Table Tennis
http://www.usatt.org

Team USA: http://www.TeamUSA.org/

