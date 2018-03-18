The Legend of the Crazy Canucks Olympic Alpine Skiing Team | On the Line

Published on Mar 18, 2018

The story of how a group of Canadian daredevils Olympic skiers broke the European stranglehold on downhill skiing and became the talk of the alpine circuit at and around the Innsbruck 1976 Winter Olympic Games.

The fascinating inside track on the Games talking points, pieced together with exclusive archive footage and insightful telephone interviews: http://bit.do/OnTheLineENGL

