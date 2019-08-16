RICE me UP! - A Chinese food EXTRAVAGANZA adventure!

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 16, 2019
Is it possible at all to get authentic Chinese food outside of China? I'm not talking about Kung Pao Chicken, Panda express or any of that nonsense, I'm talking about real proper Chinese food, the kind I'm used to eating in China... Well, let's go on an epic road trip to find out!
You've watched advchina, laowhy86, serpentza and all of that, but maybe you've missed one of our biggest projects to date! This is not a China vlog, this is a road-trip across the West coast of the USA in search of the best Chinese food in the USA, join Cmilk and myself as we embark on a Quest for the Best Chinese in the USA!