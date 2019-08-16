RICE me UP! - A Chinese food EXTRAVAGANZA adventure!

Published on Aug 16, 2019

Is it possible at all to get authentic Chinese food outside of China? I'm not talking about Kung Pao Chicken, Panda express or any of that nonsense, I'm talking about real proper Chinese food, the kind I'm used to eating in China... Well, let's go on an epic road trip to find out!





Restaurants visited in this video:



Dumplings N More (Chinese Breakfast)

https://goo.gl/maps/2a34XP8KubWELa959



Shancheng Lameizi (Hot Pot)

https://goo.gl/maps/kyxfxWR3NQ1kjBSn9



Beijing Tasty House (Peking Duck)

https://goo.gl/maps/jXtbAu75oAW6sVyi7



Shanghai Pine Gardens Restaurant (American Chinese Food)

https://goo.gl/maps/V4gXg9w8zqZkVfVa7



Focus BBQ 聚点串吧 (Chinese BBQ)

https://goo.gl/maps/2TSG96MSjgDtD2ue6



Good Mong Kok Bakery (Dim Sum)

https://goo.gl/maps/CdPMgpP31sQxhm9FA



Ghengix Asian Fusion (Cantonese Food)

https://goo.gl/maps/sKp6Kz9Nq44E3yfX6



Sama Uygur Cuisine (Western China Muslim Food)

https://goo.gl/maps/Vxu4B3FBHo3pLdJJA



Redwood Bistro (Spicy Sichuan Food)

https://goo.gl/maps/PedWWmZd689ukMLr6



DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Conquering Northern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

Does China attract LOSER Foreigners?

https://youtu.be/kpI71-mNl0k



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE

Chinese Girl Tries Hottest Pepper in the World

https://youtu.be/S_csQTws1Wo



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

China's Beggar Gangs are in your country!

https://youtu.be/rgsFtUmKXuY



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za



You've watched advchina, laowhy86, serpentza and all of that, but maybe you've missed one of our biggest projects to date! This is not a China vlog, this is a road-trip across the West coast of the USA in search of the best Chinese food in the USA, join Cmilk and myself as we embark on a Quest for the Best Chinese in the USA!