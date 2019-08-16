RICE me UP! - A Chinese food EXTRAVAGANZA adventure!

Published on Aug 16, 2019

Is it possible at all to get authentic Chinese food outside of China? I'm not talking about Kung Pao Chicken, Panda express or any of that nonsense, I'm talking about real proper Chinese food, the kind I'm used to eating in China... Well, let's go on an epic road trip to find out!


Restaurants visited in this video:

Dumplings N More (Chinese Breakfast)
https://goo.gl/maps/2a34XP8KubWELa959

Shancheng Lameizi (Hot Pot)
https://goo.gl/maps/kyxfxWR3NQ1kjBSn9

Beijing Tasty House (Peking Duck)
https://goo.gl/maps/jXtbAu75oAW6sVyi7

Shanghai Pine Gardens Restaurant (American Chinese Food)
https://goo.gl/maps/V4gXg9w8zqZkVfVa7

Focus BBQ 聚点串吧 (Chinese BBQ)
https://goo.gl/maps/2TSG96MSjgDtD2ue6

Good Mong Kok Bakery (Dim Sum)
https://goo.gl/maps/CdPMgpP31sQxhm9FA

Ghengix Asian Fusion (Cantonese Food)
https://goo.gl/maps/sKp6Kz9Nq44E3yfX6

Sama Uygur Cuisine (Western China Muslim Food)
https://goo.gl/maps/Vxu4B3FBHo3pLdJJA

Redwood Bistro (Spicy Sichuan Food)
https://goo.gl/maps/PedWWmZd689ukMLr6

You've watched advchina, laowhy86, serpentza and all of that, but maybe you've missed one of our biggest projects to date! This is not a China vlog, this is a road-trip across the West coast of the USA in search of the best Chinese food in the USA, join Cmilk and myself as we embark on a Quest for the Best Chinese in the USA!

