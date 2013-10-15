Two States or One: The Future of Israelis and Palestinians (Full Length)

Middle East Policy Council
576
2,328 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 15, 2013

Full video, including Q&A session, of the Middle East Policy Council's 74th Capitol Hill Conference, ""Two States or One? The Future of Israelis and Palestinians" This event was held October 9, 2013, at the Washington Court Hotel on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. More content from this event can be found at www.mepc.org.

Featuring:
Ian Lustick (Professor of Political Science, University of Pennsylvania)
Yousef Munayyer (Executive Director, The Jerusalem Fund & The Palestine Center )
Jeremy Ben-Ami (President, J Street)
Ahmad Samih Khalidi (Senior Associate Member, St. Anthony's College at the University of Oxford; Former Adviser to the PLO Delegation ['91-'93])

Moderated by Omar Kader (Chairman & CEO, Paltech; Chairman, Middle East Policy Council
Discussant: Thomas R. Mattair (Executive Director, Middle East Policy Council)

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to