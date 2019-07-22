FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™ - Group Stage (Groups B & D) Part I - Chinese Audio

Loading...
Working...
For the first time, this year’s Grand Final will be broadcast in none other than six languages: English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Arabic:English:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeRcN...German:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uD4in...Spanish:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDAf5...Portuguese:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkGWq...Arabic:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro78f...As 32 of the world’s leading competitive FIFA players compete for global glory, you can watch all the action unfold at The O2 in London from 2-4 August via a number of streaming services - including right here on FIFA.com!
Loading playlists...