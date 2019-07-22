FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™ - Group Stage (Groups A & C) Part I - Chinese Audio

FIFATV
8M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 21 minutes ago

For the first time, this year’s Grand Final will be broadcast in none other than six languages: English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Arabic:

English:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEDqZ...

German:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNYQo...

Spanish:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er9Y0...

Portuguese:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biuoy...

Arabic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CU13V...

As 32 of the world’s leading competitive FIFA players compete for global glory, you can watch all the action unfold at The O2 in London from 2-4 August via a number of streaming services - including right here on FIFA.com!

  • Game

    • FIFA 19
    • 2018

  • Category

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to