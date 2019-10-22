FIFA Medical Network: Dr Kathryn Ackermann

Published on Oct 22, 2019

Dr Kathryn Ackerman is a sports medicine physician and the medical director of the Female Athlete Program in the Division of Sports Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital. Her interests include female athletes, rowing injuries, endocrinology, female athlete triad, optimising performance and health in athletes with diabetes, exercise-associated hyponatremia, and exercise and bone health in adolescents.



In this talk she will discuss the concept of Relative Energy Deficiency in Sports (RED-S) and how it can impact both male and female players.