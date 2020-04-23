#toohottohandle #netflix

'Too Hot To Handle' Stars' SECRET IRL Relationship Revealed!

Clevver News
4.67M
1,584 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 23, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#toohottohandle #netflix

Netflix’s latest reality dating show that has everyone buzzing is “Too Hot To Handle”, and while some people found love on screen, others actually got together AFTER the show finished filming. This is an unexpected couple we did not see coming!

I’ve watched everything from Love Is Blind, to Tiger King, and now to, Too Hot To Handle.

It’s the latest craze, and I can honestly say the reality show is worth the hype. I feel like it’s somehow both the best and worst dating show all at the same time.

In case you haven’t watched, the premise is simple, 14 attractive singles are challenged to form relationships without hooking up. That means no touching, kissing, bumpin or grindin!




For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to