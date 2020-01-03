Kylie Jenner Under Fire For Cultural Appropriation... AGAIN!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

It seems like every week one of the KarJenner sisters is accused of cultural appropriation and it looks like 2020 isn’t going to be any different. We’re starting off the year with another installment of Twitter users criticizing Kylie Jenner’s hairstyle.



What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and the new year has just begun and Kylie Jenner is already under fire over a questionable Instagram pic.



This certainly isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last time Kylie has faced controversy surrounding a hairstyle.



Thursday night Kylie shared a pic to her IG story from a photoshoot with fashion photographers, the Morelli Brothers.



Kylie only posted the photo to her story but the photographers posted it to their feed.



In the Morelli Brother’s IG post they mentioned that Kylie was going for a Gwen Stefani early 2000’s look. In their caption they even hashtagged Gwen Stefani.



And we went back and found the look from Gwen that she was likely inspired by.



Gwen wore this look in the music video for the 1999 song South Side by Moby.



And while we’re talking about Gwen, FYI she’s also faced many cultural appropriation claims.



For example, she was criticised for "fawning" over "harajuku style" and for including some questionable lyrics in some of her songs.



So it was an interesting choice to get inspo from her for this hairstyle in the first place.



But we’re here to talk about Kylie. In the pic she was wearing her platinum blonde hair in pigtails and twists, which is a style often worn by black women.



And fans were not thrilled with Kylie’s post or the photo at all.



Twitter has gone off about how Kylie’s look could be seen as offensive.



One person wrote quote, “The cultural appropriation jumped out”





Another shared this Malcom X quote and wrote quote, “Every white celebrity Wants Look sound Be and act black But they don’t want to be treated like a black women White women privilege exist MalcolmX didn’t talk for nothing”



And another wrote quote, “She finna claim this hair style like they do with everything thats not theirs”



But some fans were coming to Kylie’s defense.



One person wrote quote, “where and how does she claim this? if i braid my hair am i claiming that? no I'm braiding my hair.”



And another said quote, “ ITS JUST BRAIDS everyone can do it and as nikita dragun said : " i just wanted to show my appreciation over the culture and their style i really love it”



It’s a controversial topic and there are definitely two sides to the story.



And like I said, this is definitely a common theme in the Kardashian family. Not just for Kylie, but pretty much all of the sisters have been accused of cultural appropriation at one point or another.



Just recently, Kim was accused of blackface in a magazine cover shoot.



She shared this post and wrote quote, “Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag. WHAT A DREAM”



And if you hadn’t heard of 7 Hollywood Magazine before, don’t worry, you’re not alone.



According to their Instagram page they are a quote, “L.A.-based biannual fashion, celebrity, and art magazine distributed worldwide.”



Ok got it. And apparently the shoot they did with Kim was supposed to be Elizabeth Taylor-themed, and some fans got that vibe.



One person wrote quote, “Okay, Elizabeth Taylor!”



And another said quote, “Beautiful - very Elizabeth Taylor”



But most people who saw these photos felt... differently.



I mean just right off the bat, fans pointed out that Kim’s skin tone is looking much darker in this photo shoot than she actually is.



Maybe it’s just a bad spray tan or the wrong shade of makeup or a bad case of photoshop? But regardless of what it was, fans weren’t having it. They thought it was cultural appropriation.



One person tweeted saying quote, “THIS IS KIM KARDASHIAN??? WTFFF this is legit black face I don’t care what anyone says.”



Another said quote, “Kim Kardashian you're not a woman of color. Foh with this Black Face photograph.”



And another wrote quote, “Kim is itching to cross that black face line…”



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Do you think Kylie’s hairstyle was offensive? And do you think the Kardashians have an ongoing issue with cultural appropriation? Or are people just looking for reasons to call them out?



