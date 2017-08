Published on Aug 18, 2017

CODYDERFINISHER and GORILLA go head to head in the second leg of the Xbox divisional final at the FIWC 2017 Grand Final. Can the German overturn a big first leg deficit? Or will the Englishman cruise through to the final? Don't miss any of the action by following our live streams from 16:30 London time:

facebook.com/FIWC

fifa.com/fifainteractiveworldcup

youtube.com/fifatv