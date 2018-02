Published on Feb 13, 2018

The Holland House is the place to watch Dutch Speed Skating and support the Orange colors! Join Nicklas as he attempts to discover what makes this place so special.



Follow Nicklas, Olympic fan, and world traveler as he answers frequently asked questions around The Games and their host PyeonChang, South Korea.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com