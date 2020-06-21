Mexico1970 | The Greatest Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970 World Cup Final

Loading...
Coming soon from FIFA Films | When The World Watched: Brazil 1970 "As a team goal, it can't be beaten." "I'm getting emotional just remembering it." On 21 June 1970, Carlos Alberto netted one of the most iconic goals in FIFA World Cup history.
