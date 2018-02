Published on Feb 25, 2018

When the limitations on a young post-Soviet nation couldn’t deter young Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten from defying the giants in his sport.



Once regarded an outlier in their sport, trailblazing Olympians who broke barriers to forge their own destinies and scale the impossibles.



