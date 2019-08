Published on Aug 30, 2019

China's People's Liberation Army has rotated troops into Hong Kong. But Hong Kong protesters have a new mascot—Pepe the Frog. A major march schedule for this weekend has been forced to cancel. And activists Joshua Wong, Andy Chan, and Agnes Chow have been arrested. Find out the latest Hong Kong protest news on this episode of headlines.





