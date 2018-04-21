Government Accidentally Sends ‘Mind Control’ Documents in FOIA Request

Published on Apr 21, 2018

This week some unusual but interesting news took place as a journalist received documents from a FOIA request from a Washington state fusion center. The journalist had asked for documents about Antifa and neo Nazis, which he received, but he also received a folder that was called EM effects on human body. In case you’re wondering EM stands for electromagnetic. We examine the documents as well as the military’s testing of electromagnetic warfare technology. Plus, the hottest stories of the week. Newsbud does not take money from advertisers, foundations or NGO’s. We are 100% funded by you, the people. Support Newsbud for a stronger independent grassroots media by subscribing or making a donation today.



