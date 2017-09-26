Oakwood Ariake Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, GM - HD

Published on Sep 26, 2017

Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Jon Loeffelholz, CHRM, General Manager of the Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake, Tokyo. In this interview, filmed at the Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Jon to tell us more about the property. We discuss what the relationship is between the Oakwood and Sunroute Hotel Ariake which is in the same building and what facilities do they share. We talk about which markets are staying at the Oakwood and how important the MICE market is for the hotel. We also discuss Tokyo Big Sight and what are some of the biggest annual events it hosts. All this and much, much more in the video.

