Published on Mar 18, 2020

Enjoy watching all Medal Routines from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires of the emerging talent in Artistic Gymnastics - The 17-years-old Giorgia Villa from Italy!



🥇Individual All-Around (Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor)

🥇Vault

🥈Uneven Bars

🥇Floor



