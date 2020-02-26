Syrian journalist corrects the record on mainstream media’s absurd Idlib coverage

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Feb 26, 2020
Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Syrian journalist Bashar Bazari, who works as a correspondent for HispanTV in Damascus. Bashari criticizes international media’s coverage of the Syrian military’s efforts to retake Idlib province, the last territory in the country controlled by al-Qaeda affiliated extremist groups. He also discusses the intensification of the US-led economic war on Syria, and its devastating impact on the lives of average Syrians.