Syrian journalist corrects the record on mainstream media’s absurd Idlib coverage

Published on Feb 26, 2020

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Syrian journalist Bashar Bazari, who works as a correspondent for HispanTV in Damascus. Bashari criticizes international media’s coverage of the Syrian military’s efforts to retake Idlib province, the last territory in the country controlled by al-Qaeda affiliated extremist groups. He also discusses the intensification of the US-led economic war on Syria, and its devastating impact on the lives of average Syrians.



Support Red Lines: https://www.patreon.com/RedLines



||| The Grayzone |||



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com



Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone



Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone