David Dobrik Talks Olivia Jade's Return To YouTube & Cancel Culture!

Published on Dec 17, 2019

In 2019 it seems like so many people got cancelled for one thing or another. Some reasons were legit, others were, well, the making of overzealous keyboard warriors. But at the end of the day, “cancelled” really is just a word. People don’t actually really go anywhere. They still live their day to day lives. So as we go on to a new decade, perhaps ‘cancel culture’ will be left in the past.What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and that’s what David Dobrik wants to do as well. We talked to him at the Streamy Awards red carpet on Friday. In playing a fire round of burning questions, we had to ask David a number of important questions like Instagram Vs TikTok or a good night’s sleep Vs a good poop.You can check out the video where he answers those questions right around here. But other than those most burning questions, we also wanted to know David’s thoughts when it comes to Youtuber Apologies VS Drama Tea, particularly in 2019, and this is what he said….I love how David didn’t hold back his true feelings on this question. Which of course, then had me curious about what David’s thoughts are on “cancel culture” - something that a lot of people in the online community have been dealing with this year and the rest of us witnessing….I mean, he’s right! Of course there are cases of very serious things like people breaking the law where the perpetrator should be cancelled, tried, and imprisoned.But for some much lesser things, cancel culture can be harmful. Someone close to David who also has dealt with a lot, both online and in real life this year is his friend Olivia Jade.The two have been friends for a long time now. They’ve appeared in each other’s videos multiple times over the past few years, including videos that also feature Olivia’s mom - Lori Laughlin. Olvia Jade recently returned to Youtube after her nearly year long hiatus. She made a short video where she speaks about her experience in the past 8 months, and earnestly makes her plea to come back to youtube. She’s expected to continue making videos as usual in the future. Though her first video since she’s been back premiered 2 weeks ago, and it’s been radio silence ever since.But David was willing to talk about Oliva’s return, any advice he gave her and how he feels about her being back on the platform. This is what David had to say:This isn’t the first time that David has talked about Olivia and her legal situation either. Right when news first broke about the college admission scandal earlier this year, David talked to ETLive at the Kid’s Choice Awards back in March of this year.At the time he said, "I haven't gotten to talk to her a lot… but she's a sweet, smart girl so I'm sure she's holding up good."David also spoke to ‘People’ in October and said QUOTE: “I hope she’s doing solid, everyone has mistakes you learn from it and that’s just how things go”And though it’s taken a toll on her, it looks like she is somewhat happy and healthy.So maybe in 2020 we will see her return back to regularly scheduled programming. But it wasn’t all serious matters that we talked with David about. He had a great time walking and chatting on the carpet and even got to see his friend Tana there as well, and we all had a little kiki before they were rushed off to go inside the award show.And after that quick meeting, David went on to win 4 awards that night! Congrats David and the entire Vlog Squad for all of their wins on the night! But now I want to turn it over to you. What are your thoughts on cancel culture? And were you happy to see David and the Vlog Squad take home a bunch of awards? Let me know what you think in the comments below! And then click that subscribe button if you haven’t already, because we’ve got a whole lot of holiday content ready for you this year. I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!





